Lila Richardson, left, and her daughter, Evelyn Lunceford, take time Thursday to visit animals in the petting zoo area at Sunny Hill Pumpkin Patch and Market in Pasco. The two Burbank women just finished buying produce at the market on Road 68 north of West Court Street. The petting zoo has ducks, rabbits, piglets, sheep and a calf. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald