Mary Kirkpatrick, a volunteer, organizes books on Thursday for the Friends of Mid-Columbia Library Giant Booksale at the Kennewick branch. The book sale is Friday 9. a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald