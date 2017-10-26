3 cars + 1 truck equals Pasco ‘Cinderella’ story

Pasco police are searching for a driver who left a wake of debris along Pearl Street.
A 2008 Silverado pickup was heading west at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday when it slammed into the back of a parked car, hard enough to tear off the truck’s right front wheel and some of the suspension.
It also shoved the car into another car in front of it.
The driver continued for another four blocks, leaving a gouge in the road before, hitting one more car before it stopped.
The driver abandoned the truck and the swath of damage behind him.
Pasco police called it “An Automotive Cinderella Story.”
Police contacted the truck’s owner and have information about the driver, but did not release it.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call 509-545-3521.
