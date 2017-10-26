Local

UPDATE: 2 people on powered paraglider in Mabton crash

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 26, 2017 11:25 AM

Two people were in a powered parachute that crashed after hitting power lines Thursday morning in Mabton.

The Six Chuter Legend was carrying two people when it went down at 9 a.m. near Mensonides Dairy, 305 S. Fisher Road, said Allen Kenitzer with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft was substantially damaged, he said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigation the crash.

The condition of the two passengers was not immediately available.

Firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 along with an ambulance crew from Prosser went to the scene.

A powered paraglider reportedly took off with two passengers from the Prosser airport this morning, according to media reports.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

