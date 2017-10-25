Mid-Columbia irrigation districts accepting nominations

Mid-Columbia irrigation districts are accepting nominating petitions for people who want to run for board seats.
Petitions are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and the elections will be Dec. 12, as set by state law.
In the Kennewick Irrigation District, Position 2 and Position 3 are up for election.
Jim Holmes, an engineer and wine expert, holds the seat for Position 2 after being appointed by Benton County commissioners to fill a vacancy until Jan. 1. The December election will fill the seat for one year.
David McKenzie, a family farm manager, holds the seat for Position 3. The new term will be for three years.
KID nomination packets are available by calling customer service at 509-586-9111.
