Mid-Columbia irrigation districts accepting nominations

By Annette Cary

October 25, 2017 7:03 PM

Mid-Columbia irrigation districts are accepting nominating petitions for people who want to run for board seats.

Petitions are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 6 and the elections will be Dec. 12, as set by state law.

In the Kennewick Irrigation District, Position 2 and Position 3 are up for election.

Jim Holmes, an engineer and wine expert, holds the seat for Position 2 after being appointed by Benton County commissioners to fill a vacancy until Jan. 1. The December election will fill the seat for one year.

David McKenzie, a family farm manager, holds the seat for Position 3. The new term will be for three years.

KID nomination packets are available by calling customer service at 509-586-9111.

