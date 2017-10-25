Ex-presidential candidate to headline Democratic fundraiser

Martin O’Malley, former governor of Maryland and a 2016 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, will headline a fundraiser for the 16th District Democrats in Walla Walla.
The event is 10 a.m. Nov. 4, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Walla Walla.
Tickets are $25 and available at bit.ly/16thDistrictOMalley.
O’Malley served two terms as mayor of Baltimore followed by two terms as governor of Maryland.
The 16th Legislative District includes portions of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Comments