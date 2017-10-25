2 hurt on I-82 after car rear-ends semi

Two people were hurt and traffic was delayed along Interstate 82 after a Kennewick woman crashed into a semi east of Grandview.
The Washington State Patrol said Angelique L. Lopez, 24, was driving her white Acura sedan west on I-82 when she somehow struck the back of the big rig — driven by Cregg J. Cooper, 52, of Kennewick.
Cooper was taken to PMH Medical Center in Prosser, while Lopez was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Both were treated and later released, officials said.
WSP is investigating the crash.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
Comments