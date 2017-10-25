Local

2 hurt on I-82 after car rear-ends semi

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 25, 2017 6:55 PM

Two people were hurt and traffic was delayed along Interstate 82 after a Kennewick woman crashed into a semi east of Grandview.

The Washington State Patrol said Angelique L. Lopez, 24, was driving her white Acura sedan west on I-82 when she somehow struck the back of the big rig — driven by Cregg J. Cooper, 52, of Kennewick.

Cooper was taken to PMH Medical Center in Prosser, while Lopez was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Both were treated and later released, officials said.

WSP is investigating the crash.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft

    Author Matt McElligott, hosts a comic jam to teach students at Sage Crest Elementary School about story structure.

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft 0:57

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft
Childcare trainer talks about program 0:45

Childcare trainer talks about program
Pasco welcomes a new tree 0:31

Pasco welcomes a new tree

View More Video