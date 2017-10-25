Local

Undecided Richland voters get another chance to meet candidates

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

October 25, 2017 6:39 PM

The League of Women Voters and WSU Associated Students for Legislative Affairs will hold the final candidate forum of the season at 5 p.m. Thursday in the student union, 2710 Crimson Way.

Tracci Dial of KNDU will moderate the forum, which will be streamed on Facebook.

Organizers have invited candidates for all four nonpartisan Richland City Council posts up for election this year:

  • Position 1 features incumbent Bob Thompson and challenger Rhoda Williams.
  • Position 2 features incumbent Sandra Kent and challenger Lloyd Becker.
  • Position 3 features newcomers Ginger Wireman and Ryan Lukson.
  • Position 7 features incumbent Dori Luzzo-Gilmour and challenger Michael Alvarez.

