Wounded veterans bagged their limit at West Richland hunt. It wasn’t the best part

Most veterans bagged their limit of ducks before the sun set on an afternoon of guided hunting on the Barker Ranch in West Richland.
But the best part of the day for wounded veterans was the camaraderie, organizers said.
The 2,000-acre private ranch and wildlife area was opened on Oct. 18 -19 wounded veterans for hunting and additional veterans for a catered barbecue.
Owners of the ranch, many of them veterans, acted as guides for the 10th Annual Wounded Veteran Duck Hunt.
“This is my favorite day of the year,” said Michael Crowder, ranch general manager. “These guys are like brothers to me.”
The ranch is enrolled in a conservation easement with the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service and is working on a long-term wetland restoration project.
The ranch has abundant ducks and geese and also is well known among birders for the sandhill cranes that stop there during the spring migration.
Wounded veterans who participated in the hunt came from groups that included the Benton and Spokane conservation districts, the Richland Rod & Gun Club, Ducks Unlimited and Vets on the Farm, a program that helps veterans transition from the military to careers in agriculture and conservation.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
