5 things to do with your little monsters

Screetch at the Reach
5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 27
The Reach Museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland
Bring the whole family to learn about nocturnal animals and creepy-crawly bugs/insects. Crafts and activities for everyone to enjoy. Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for students, seniors and military. Children 5 and under and Reach members are free. Get $1 off admission with donation of nonperishable food item.
‘The Crucible’
7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28, Nov 2-4
Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland
Hanford High School drama department presents Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. The play dramatizes the notorious Salem witch trials. Tickets are $10 or $12 depending on the seat location. Tickets for the Nov. 2 show are $6. Rated PG-13.
Trick-Or-Treat on the Trail
8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 28
Trailhead Park, 541 Queensgate Drive, Richland
Free. Enjoy an exciting family hike up Badger Mountain while dressed up in your favorite costumes. Children of all ages trick-or-treat for healthy goodies along the trail. Stick around to enjoy the Harvest Party which includes games and activities for the whole family.
Monster Mash
1-3 p.m. Oct. 28
Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
Extreme Science with Radical Rick, face painting, costume contest, prizes, crafts and activities for everyone. Info: bit.ly/monster-mash-kennewick.
Fall Carnival
2-5 p.m. Oct. 28
HAPO Community Stage, 898 Jadwin Ave., Richland
Carnival games, a haunted maze, spooky hayride, pumpkin patch, tons of candy and prizes. Costume Contest at 4:30 p.m. Also, Trick or Treat at The Parkway from 3 to 5 p.m. Free.
