City crews work on a broken water valve at Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street on Wednesday.
City crews work on a broken water valve at Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street on Wednesday. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
City crews work on a broken water valve at Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street on Wednesday. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Local

Expect traffic delays on Kennewick Avenue through Saturday morning

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 25, 2017 12:47 PM

Watch your commute for the next couple of days if you’re going home along Kennewick Avenue.

City crews are working on a broken water valve at Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street.

Officials said drivers should expect delays as crews will flag people through the intersection.

They recommend using a different route.

A second potential for delays will start Thursday night at Union Street and Kennewick Avenue.

That intersection will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The city said detours will be provided as the city repaves the roundabout.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft

    Author Matt McElligott, hosts a comic jam to teach students at Sage Crest Elementary School about story structure.

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft 0:57

Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft
Childcare trainer talks about program 0:45

Childcare trainer talks about program
Pasco welcomes a new tree 0:31

Pasco welcomes a new tree

View More Video