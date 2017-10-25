Expect traffic delays on Kennewick Avenue through Saturday morning

Watch your commute for the next couple of days if you’re going home along Kennewick Avenue.
City crews are working on a broken water valve at Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street.
Officials said drivers should expect delays as crews will flag people through the intersection.
They recommend using a different route.
A second potential for delays will start Thursday night at Union Street and Kennewick Avenue.
That intersection will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
The city said detours will be provided as the city repaves the roundabout.
