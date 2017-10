Crews from the City of Pasco remove dirt and concrete from a section of the center landscaping traffic island Tuesday on 20th Avenue south of West Argent Road near the new Columbia Basin College student housing complex. The work is part of a project to install a turn lane into the new student facility. Drivers can expect temporary lane closures, traffic delays and congestion during the work forecast to last through Nov. 16. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald