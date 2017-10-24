Birthplace: I-82 weigh station south of Kennewick

It wasn’t enough to tip the truck scale, but first responders say a baby was delivered at a weigh station just north of the Columbia River bridge.
Benton County Fire District 6 received a call at 4:30 a.m. Monday from employees at the Interstate 82 truck weigh station, Chief Rolland Watt said.
When medics arrived, they found a woman in labor. They helped deliver the infant and took the new family to Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Kennewick.
Watt said it’s the second birth they’ve had at the weigh station north of Umatilla in recent years.
“That’s the only lit spot there for 15 miles,” he said.
Trios officials said they could not confirm the family was taken to their facility.
