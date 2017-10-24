Construction and hospitality continue help drive the Tri-Cities employment, according to figures released by the Washington Employment Security Department. This overpass is being built on Highway 124, east of Burbank.
Construction and hospitality continue help drive the Tri-Cities employment, according to figures released by the Washington Employment Security Department. This overpass is being built on Highway 124, east of Burbank. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Gadzooks. Tri-City economy expands again

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

October 24, 2017 5:42 PM

The Tri-City economy continues its growth streak with another month of falling unemployment.

Construction and hospitality continue to be growth drivers, according to figures released Tuesday by the Washington Employment Security Department.

Washington’s unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent in September.

In the Tri-Cities, it fell to 4.6 percent, the lowest level in recent years. A year earlier, the Tri-City unemployment rate was 5.9 percent. Locally, unemployment tends to inch up beginning in October as construction winds down in the cold winter months.

Construction employment was up 1,100 jobs compared to the earlier year and leisure and hospitality employment was up 400 positions.

The local civilian labor force grew to 139,415, with 133,034 employed and 6,381 actively seeking work.

