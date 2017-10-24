Santa's coming to Kennewick. Get your parade float ready

The city of Kennewick is seeking floats and other entries for its first-ever holiday parade, which is tied to Santa’s official arrival on Dec. 2.
The parade kicks off a day of festivities for the Historic Kennewick Hometown Holiday.
Emily Estes-Cross, the city’s economic development director, is urging area residents to register holiday-themed entries for the parade.
Since it’s the first year, she said there aren’t many organizations that have the fixings for a holiday-themed float, but she’s hopeful civic and business groups will catch the spirit.
Entries must be decorated. That means “no” to a football team on a flatbed but “yes” to a football team wearing reindeer antlers on a flatbed with a red nose on its grill.
Be creative, she said.
Entry forms and other information are available on the city’s holiday website, bit.ly/KennewickSantaParade.
Santa’s Arrival Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will proceed along Kennewick Avenue. Mayor Steve Young is scheduled to present Santa with the keys to the city near the Flag Plaza at Kennewick and Benton avenues during the event.
There will be holiday vendors, a station where children can make ornaments and other activities centered at the Flag Plaza until 2 p.m.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
