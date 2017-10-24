The city of Kennewick is seeking parade entries for its first-ever holiday parade to welcome Santa, to be held Dec. 2 in downtown.
The city of Kennewick is seeking parade entries for its first-ever holiday parade to welcome Santa, to be held Dec. 2 in downtown. File Tri-City Herald
The city of Kennewick is seeking parade entries for its first-ever holiday parade to welcome Santa, to be held Dec. 2 in downtown. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Santa's coming to Kennewick. Get your parade float ready

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

October 24, 2017 5:12 PM

The city of Kennewick is seeking floats and other entries for its first-ever holiday parade, which is tied to Santa’s official arrival on Dec. 2.

The parade kicks off a day of festivities for the Historic Kennewick Hometown Holiday.

Emily Estes-Cross, the city’s economic development director, is urging area residents to register holiday-themed entries for the parade.

Since it’s the first year, she said there aren’t many organizations that have the fixings for a holiday-themed float, but she’s hopeful civic and business groups will catch the spirit.

Entries must be decorated. That means “no” to a football team on a flatbed but “yes” to a football team wearing reindeer antlers on a flatbed with a red nose on its grill.

Be creative, she said.

Entry forms and other information are available on the city’s holiday website, bit.ly/KennewickSantaParade.

Santa’s Arrival Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will proceed along Kennewick Avenue. Mayor Steve Young is scheduled to present Santa with the keys to the city near the Flag Plaza at Kennewick and Benton avenues during the event.

There will be holiday vendors, a station where children can make ornaments and other activities centered at the Flag Plaza until 2 p.m.

Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Childcare trainer talks about program

    Erin Tomlinson, a trainer with the Partners for Early Learning, talks about the program.

Childcare trainer talks about program

Childcare trainer talks about program 0:45

Childcare trainer talks about program
Pasco welcomes a new tree 0:31

Pasco welcomes a new tree
Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out 0:40

Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out

View More Video