Look north, Tri-Cities, for a natural light show

If you are up at night, keep your eyes on the northern horizon and you might be in for a treat.
The NASA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued an alert for a geomagnetic storm visible from Eastern Washington.
That’s the scientific name for what most people call the Northern Lights.
The best time to view the lights will be from 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, as long as the sky is clear.
For the best viewing, head north of Pasco or Richland or east away to get away from the lights of town.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton forecasts patchy fog Tuesday morning and a mostly clear Wednesday morning.
The Northern Lights are created when the sun releases a large quantity of hot gases from its surface, like a fireball or flare, and into space.
The enormous amount of energy collides with our atmosphere and interacts with ions, causing them to illuminate.
