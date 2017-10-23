More Videos

Childcare trainer talks about program 0:45

Childcare trainer talks about program

Pause
Sunhawk Hall opens up for Columbia Basin students 0:53

Sunhawk Hall opens up for Columbia Basin students

Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery 1:21

Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released 2:25

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released

WATCH: Richland football beats Chiawana 21-20, claims 3rd straight MCC title 2:12

WATCH: Richland football beats Chiawana 21-20, claims 3rd straight MCC title

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 1:31

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

  • Sunhawk Hall opens up for Columbia Basin students

    Take a look inside the new furnished student housing near CBC.

Take a look inside the new furnished student housing near CBC. Noelle Haro-Gomez, Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald
Take a look inside the new furnished student housing near CBC. Noelle Haro-Gomez, Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

Local

CBC’s student housing triggers street change, traffic delays

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

October 23, 2017 6:21 PM

Traffic will be disrupted on Pasco’s 20th Avenue near the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in coming weeks as the city modifies the entrance to a new road to Columbia Basin College’s student housing project.

The city will begin work on 20th near Argent Tuesday. The project includes removing a section of the center landscape island to create a turn lane into the housing complex and improving the driveway. During the turn lane construction, the inside lanes of 20th Avenue will be closed and drivers should expect delays.

The work will continue through Nov. 16.

The college partnered with Sigma Financial Group of Kennewick to develop the first near-campus student housing project Sunhawk Hall in a bid to offer a more traditional campus experience to its students.

cbc hall
Columbia Basin College’s new student residence hall in Pasco opened in September.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

The $7 million, 46-unit residence hall is nestled onto the 10th fairway and pond of the Sun Willows Golf Course, across 20th Avenue from the main campus.

Sunhawk Hall offers 126 beds in one-, two- and three- and four-bedroom apartments. The project is leased by the bed, with rents ranging from $950 a month for a one-bedroom unit to $535 for a bed in a quadruple. Students rent as individuals.

Columbia Basin College pushed for near-campus residential development after studies in 2007 and 2015 indicated there is pent-up demand among its roughly 7,000 students for campus living.

Pasco signed on and sold the 5-acre site to Sigma Financial for nearly $800,000. The residential project sits to the rear of the site. It includes 88 parking spots and will be joined by additional phases as demand materializes.

The city retained land closer to 20th avenue for future commercial development that will benefit from the driveway improvements.

Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Childcare trainer talks about program 0:45

Childcare trainer talks about program

Pause
Sunhawk Hall opens up for Columbia Basin students 0:53

Sunhawk Hall opens up for Columbia Basin students

Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery 1:21

Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released 2:25

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released

WATCH: Richland football beats Chiawana 21-20, claims 3rd straight MCC title 2:12

WATCH: Richland football beats Chiawana 21-20, claims 3rd straight MCC title

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 1:31

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

  • Childcare trainer talks about program

    Erin Tomlinson, a trainer with the Partners for Early Learning, talks about the program.

Childcare trainer talks about program

View More Video