CBC’s student housing triggers street change, traffic delays

Traffic will be disrupted on Pasco’s 20th Avenue near the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in coming weeks as the city modifies the entrance to a new road to Columbia Basin College’s student housing project.
The city will begin work on 20th near Argent Tuesday. The project includes removing a section of the center landscape island to create a turn lane into the housing complex and improving the driveway. During the turn lane construction, the inside lanes of 20th Avenue will be closed and drivers should expect delays.
The work will continue through Nov. 16.
The college partnered with Sigma Financial Group of Kennewick to develop the first near-campus student housing project Sunhawk Hall in a bid to offer a more traditional campus experience to its students.
The $7 million, 46-unit residence hall is nestled onto the 10th fairway and pond of the Sun Willows Golf Course, across 20th Avenue from the main campus.
Sunhawk Hall offers 126 beds in one-, two- and three- and four-bedroom apartments. The project is leased by the bed, with rents ranging from $950 a month for a one-bedroom unit to $535 for a bed in a quadruple. Students rent as individuals.
Columbia Basin College pushed for near-campus residential development after studies in 2007 and 2015 indicated there is pent-up demand among its roughly 7,000 students for campus living.
Pasco signed on and sold the 5-acre site to Sigma Financial for nearly $800,000. The residential project sits to the rear of the site. It includes 88 parking spots and will be joined by additional phases as demand materializes.
The city retained land closer to 20th avenue for future commercial development that will benefit from the driveway improvements.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
