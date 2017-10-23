Frederico Escobedo, an employee of Huber Bros. Rebar in Yakima, cuts through pieces of steel reinforcing bar that he is installing Monday for the concrete floor in the sleeping areas of the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission’s new 40,000-square-foot men’s facility. The $10.4-million project in being built on South Third Avenue near West Columbia Street in Pasco. After nearly six years of fund-raising, the organization expects to open the new building next October.
Frederico Escobedo, an employee of Huber Bros. Rebar in Yakima, cuts through pieces of steel reinforcing bar that he is installing Monday for the concrete floor in the sleeping areas of the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission’s new 40,000-square-foot men’s facility. The $10.4-million project in being built on South Third Avenue near West Columbia Street in Pasco. After nearly six years of fund-raising, the organization expects to open the new building next October. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
On the grid, a step closer to new homeless center

October 23, 2017 3:17 PM

The concrete floor will be poured this week.

After nearly six years of fund-raising, the organization expects to open the new building next October.

