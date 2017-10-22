Richland man went for a walk. He came home with Native American treasure

More Videos 1:21 Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery Pause 0:45 Childcare trainer talks about program 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 0:44 Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory 2:12 WATCH: Richland football beats Chiawana 21-20, claims 3rd straight MCC title 0:31 Pasco welcomes a new tree 0:40 Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery Archaeologist Tom Marceau, Washington State University Tri-Cities, offers his assessment of a rare Native American stone axe head recently discovered by Richland resident Mitch Dickey. Dickey found the stone tool on a dirt road along an irrigation canal near his home. Archaeologist Tom Marceau, Washington State University Tri-Cities, offers his assessment of a rare Native American stone axe head recently discovered by Richland resident Mitch Dickey. Dickey found the stone tool on a dirt road along an irrigation canal near his home. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Archaeologist Tom Marceau, Washington State University Tri-Cities, offers his assessment of a rare Native American stone axe head recently discovered by Richland resident Mitch Dickey. Dickey found the stone tool on a dirt road along an irrigation canal near his home. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald