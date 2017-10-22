Richland man went for a walk. He came home with Native American treasure

Mitch Dickey sat down to wait for his 2-year-old grandson to grow tired of throwing rocks along a gravel road near his south Richland home.
As he waited, an usual stone among the river rock in the roadway following a canal caught his eye.
Only about a quarter inch of the rock showed above the dirt, possibly uncovered by the heavy rain and hailstorm.
Across the exposed bit of stone was an unusual wear mark.
It was intriguing enough to get him back on his feet and over to the rock to scrape the dirt aside.
“Jaw dropping” was how he described his reaction.
Buried in the dirt was a full-grooved stone ax.
It was painstakingly fashioned by hand, likely before Native Americans in the Northwest had acquired metal tools through trade, said archaeologist Tom Marceau, adjunct faculty at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
That would date it to 300 to 8,000 years ago. Native Americans are believed to have started using the groove pattern of the found ax about 8,000 years ago.
The groove — used to attach a handle that was likely made of bone, antler or wood — circles the entire basalt stone. Some later axes had the groove only three-quarters of the way around the stone, Marceau said.
He spent more than four decades as an archaeologist at the Hanford nuclear reservation before his retirement there. In that time he estimates he saw maybe half a dozen similar tools.
“They are not common,” he said.
More common are “flake tools” like rock scrapers and knives that Native Americans might quickly make for an on-the-spot task, like processing a killed animal. When they were done they would leave the tool behind.
In contrast, the ax Dickey found would have required many hours of hard labor with another rock to beat out the groove and then use sand and water to further abrade the channel.
The groove appears to have been polished through years of use by the sinew or fiber that would have attached a handle to the ax.
The tool would have required enough effort to make that it might have been passed down from generation to generation, Marceau said.
The ax is relatively small, weighing two to three pounds.
“It has a nice hand feel,” Marceau said, gripping the back and making a smashing motion. But for more force it also would have been attached to a handle and used as “kind of a small sledge hammer,” he said.
The ax might have once smashed the femur of a deer to get out the bone grease or broken up wood needed to build something.
Not until the 1760s did Northwest Native Americans begin to have horses. Particularly before then, they would cache their heaviest belongings, planning to later return to the site, rather than carrying them with them as they moved from place to place.
But the ax found by Dickey was small enough it might have been carried, Marceau said.
Dickey is particularly intrigued by the markings.
One end has a slightly lighter color. Marceau said the outer layer appears to have been abraded away by hard use of the ax.
Fine lines etched into the stone were caused by use, he said.
The end on the other side of the ax is pockmarked by holes.
Dickey sees three faces as he rotates the end of the ax, each appearing to be an expression of agony.
“Sad to say, these faces remind me of how the Indian felt who made it,” he said. It’s a reminder to him of the loss of Native American lands, their lifestyles and individual lives during wars.
“There are faces to be seen,” Marceau agreed.
But he believes the holes were left by the random gas bubbles in the basalt rock, after lava flowed from volcanoes to the east of the Tri-Cities and hardened 17 million to 11 million years ago.
Marceau asked Dickey to take him to where the ax was found, hoping that it might reveal more about the tool.
But more information appears lost to the ages. The stone likely was dumped with other gravel and rocks for construction along the canal.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments