A stolen truck, a stolen backhoe and a strange case for Pasco police

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 22, 2017 3:24 PM

A 42-year-old man is behind bars after a strange incident involving a stolen truck, a stolen backhoe and alleged driving under the influence.

Here’s how it all went down, according to Pasco police:

At about 11:22 a.m. Saturday, a Pasco officer was flagged down near North 20th Avenue and West Octave Street by a citizen who was concerned about a man driving a backhoe erratically in the area.

The officer found an unoccupied backhoe nearby, with a man running away from it through Memorial Park.

The officer stopped the man — Craig Burch of Kennewick — who was “EXTREMELY happy that officers were there to help him load the backhoe into a ‘77 Chevy C2 pickup (obviously a bit small to carry a backhoe),” Pasco police wrote in a post about the incident.

It turned out Burch had outstanding warrants and his driver’s license was suspended. Also, the pickup and backhoe were stolen.

Burch was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics. He was booked into the Franklin County jail on investigative holds for possessing a stolen vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle, police said.

