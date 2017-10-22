Mid-Columbia agendas for Oct. 23, 2017

Monday
Richland Economic Development Committee, 4 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: Port of Benton review of economic development, food truck ordinance.
Richland Code Enforcement Board, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Compliance hearings.
Columbia School Board, 7 p.m., 755 Maple St., Burbank: Enrollment, levy discussion and elementary school expansion.
Tuesday
Benton PUD Commission, 8:15 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: Public hearing on the district’s 2018-2037 conservation potential assessment, plus consideration of its 2018-27 10-year cost-effective conservation potential and the 2018-19 biennial target, as required by the Energy Independence Act; at 9 a.m. the regular meeting will start and will include 2018 preliminary budget information.
Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: Continue public hearing on 2018 operating and capital budgets, public hearing for new costs for public records, and adopt a resolution on broadband rates.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Prosser courthouse, 620 Market St.: Software for assessor’s office (consent agenda), firearms code revision, public defenders office report.
Richland City Council workshop, 6 p.m., council chambers, 505 Swift Blvd.: Marketing of two city-owned property for development.
Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: Hearings on Vista Field master plan and development agreement, 2018 levy certification, increase in tax capacity.
Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: Agenda not available.
Kennewick City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Budget and marketing plan, transportation system plan update, workplace safety update.
Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: Professional development update and superintendent evaluation redesign.
Richland School Board, 6:30 p.m. 615 Snow Ave.: School improvement plans, meal charge, design of Elementary 11.
Wednesday
Port of Benton Commission special meeting, 8:30 a.m., 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland: Preliminary 2018 budget.
Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 505 Swift Blvd.: Community Development Block Grant project recommendations, food truck zoning.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: Noxious week board budget, Mirror Ministries presentation.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m. 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: Safety goals, future of technology,
Thursday
Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd.: Panda Holding lease.
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission workshop, 6 p.m., community center, 500 Amon Park Drive: Badger Mountain ridge trail update, wayfinding project presentation, Columbia Point South update, “feeding wildlife” discussion.
Kennewick Public Hospital District board, 5 p.m., Trios Care Center at Southridge, 3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick: Reports, briefing on sale procedures.
