Bazaar list 2017

▪ The Burbank Grange plans a holiday bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Grange Hall, 44 Fourth Ave., Burbank. Tables are $20 and lunch will be available. To reserve a table, call Sherry Martin at 509-547-1297.
▪ The Kadlec Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland. There will be handmade items, fresh baked goods, and a raffle quilt. All proceeds go to support Kadlec Foundation’s Community Service programs.
▪ Jason Lee Elementary Craft Bazaar is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18. Admission is free, and raffle tickets for vendor products will be sold for $1.
