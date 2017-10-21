Local

Bazaar list 2017

Tri-City Herald

October 21, 2017 5:39 PM

▪  The Burbank Grange plans a holiday bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Grange Hall, 44 Fourth Ave., Burbank. Tables are $20 and lunch will be available. To reserve a table, call Sherry Martin at 509-547-1297.

▪  The Kadlec Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland. There will be handmade items, fresh baked goods, and a raffle quilt. All proceeds go to support Kadlec Foundation’s Community Service programs.

▪  Jason Lee Elementary Craft Bazaar is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18. Admission is free, and raffle tickets for vendor products will be sold for $1.

