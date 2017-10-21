47 days, 500 miles, 1 infected toe; Pasco man hikes section of Pacific Crest Trail

Bill Robertson climbed Mount Adams a few years back.
When he made it to the top of the 12,281-foot peak — after a grueling slog that includes a false summit — he spotted Mount Rainier to the north.
And he decided on his next adventure. “We took a picture with Rainier in the background. We said, ‘Next time, let’s stand on that mountain and take a picture of this one,’ ” Robertson recalled.
Not all that long after, he did just that — climbed Rainier and took a summit photo with Adams in the distance.
After that, his new challenge was deciding what to tackle next.
Robertson, 57, of Pasco, eventually chose hiking part of the famed Pacific Crest Trail, which runs from the Mexican to Canadian border.
Was it fun? That’s easy to answer. It wasn’t fun. It hurt. I’m glad we did it, but it wasn’t fun.
Just like his trips to Adams and Rainier, he was successful.
Robertson and a friend returned home last month after hiking the Washington portion of the trail, which stretches about 500 miles.
It took the duo 47 days. They endured blisters and pain. They raced wildfires.
They also saw the incredible sights and met fellow hikers from around the world.
It was a unique experience, said Robertson, who raised thousands of dollars for charity through the hike.
“It was hard,” he said. “It was really hard.”
And special and meaningful, too.
Robertson is the owner of Bill Robertson Nissan in Pasco. He’s also a member of Columbia Center Rotary, and through the hike he raised more than $32,000 to fight polio through Rotary International’s PolioPlus program. Local Rotary members and the chapter itself kicked in donations.
Robertson hiked with longtime friend David Morris of Boise.
If you set a goal — if a person just sets a goal and works hard to accomplish it — you can do more than you thought you were able to do. I already knew that, but this certainly reinforced it.
The men set out on Aug. 1, dropped off at Bridge of the Gods at Cascade Locks by Robertson’s wife, Debbie.
They aimed to cover about 14 miles a day, although it took them a while to work up to that.
The men were surrounded by wildfires for the duration of their trip. “A lot of fires were burning around the trail the entire time we were on it. We hiked in smoke almost all the time. There were wildfires in front and behind us, but we were never threatened,” Robertson said. “The trail was closed behind us a number of times.”
Robertson and Morris each carried backpacks loaded with gear, clothing and water, plus about a week’s worth of food. Debbie met them at points along the way to resupply.
Unlike in Cheryl Strayed’s popular memoir Wild about hiking the PCT, Robertson and Morris never had issues with food or water along the trail.
Robertson did get an infection in one of his toes. A Canadian hiker helped by sharing antibiotics.
Robertson said he was surprised by the number of international hikers they encountered. People from Germany, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Canada all came to test themselves and take in the trail’s beauty.
Robertson and Morris finished their hike on Sept. 16 in British Columbia.
They each lost weight during the grueling hike — Robertson shed more than 20 pounds.
They gained a feeling of accomplishment.
“The two big questions people ask, was it fun? That’s easy to answer. It wasn’t fun. It hurt. I’m glad we did it, but it wasn’t fun,” Robertson said.
“The second question is, would you do it again? When we first got off the trail, I probably would have said no,” he said with a laugh.
But, now, he says he may consider doing another stretch.
“It’s great when you do something (like this). You push yourself and it’s harder than you expected” but you finish, he said.
“I’m really thankful at this point in my life to be able to do these things,” Robertson said. “If you set a goal — if a person just sets a goal and works hard to accomplish it — you can do more than you thought you were able to do. I already knew that, but this certainly reinforced it.”
