Tri-Cities Prep students sold T-shirts to raise money for their former volleyball coach Marcie Brown of Burbank who was diagnosed last summer with melanoma.
Tri-Cities Prep rallies to help volleyball coach

October 21, 2017 3:46 PM

The Tri-Cities Prep community stepped up to raise money to help their former volleyball coach.

Marcie Brown

Marcie Brown of Burbank was diagnosed last summer with melanoma.

Students told T-shirts to raise $1,500 toward her medical expenses. They presented the money and honored her at a game this week in Pasco.

The Herald named Brown the All-Area volleyball coach of the year in 2015 after the Jaguars won 16 consecutive games and shared the Southeast 2B regular-season title with Walla Walla Valley Academy.

Brown, a surgical technologist at Lourdes Medical Center, has been at Tri-Cities Prep since about 2010.

A donation account has been set up for her at youcaring.com.

