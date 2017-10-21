Tri-Cities Prep rallies to help volleyball coach

The Tri-Cities Prep community stepped up to raise money to help their former volleyball coach.
Marcie Brown of Burbank was diagnosed last summer with melanoma.
Students told T-shirts to raise $1,500 toward her medical expenses. They presented the money and honored her at a game this week in Pasco.
The Herald named Brown the All-Area volleyball coach of the year in 2015 after the Jaguars won 16 consecutive games and shared the Southeast 2B regular-season title with Walla Walla Valley Academy.
Brown, a surgical technologist at Lourdes Medical Center, has been at Tri-Cities Prep since about 2010.
A donation account has been set up for her at youcaring.com.
Comments