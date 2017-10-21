5 eateries fail health inspection, baker’s dozen nail it

The food safety team at the Benton-Franklin Health District will revisit five of the establishments listed in the current crop of health inspections. Another 13 posted perfect scores on their latest inspections.
Health department inspectors regularly inspect more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments. All food retailers, including restaurants, are evaluated on a 418-point scale on a variety of food handling, knowledge and safety standards. Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional visits.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food.index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district: 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Hanford High store, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Oct. 4, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer.
Helados La Michoacana, 712 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 3, first follow-up to Aug. 8 routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.
Library Tavern, 414 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 5, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer.
Tacos Michoacan (Mobile), 361 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 5, routine (150 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, hand sink water pressure inadequate, food obtained from unapproved source, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Tri-Poly Cafe, 2770 Crimson Way, Richland, Oct. 4, routine (30 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Billares Plaza, 528 W. Clark St., Pasco, Oct. 5, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Culinary Commissary, 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, Oct. 3, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Davy’s Burger Ranch, 1305 Meade Ave., Prosser, Oct. 5, second follow-up to Aug. 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Edgar Brown Stadium-East, 725 18th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Garibaldi’s (Caterer), Benton County Fairgrounds, Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Oct. 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Headstart/Children’s Center, 1549 S.E. Georgia Ave., Richland, Oct. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jimmy John’s, 7530 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 4, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Juvenile Detention Center, 5606 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
La Cocina, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 3, first follow-up to Aug. 8 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lampson Stadium Concession-1, 505 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Sept. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lampson Stadium Concession-2, 505 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Sept. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Longfellow Elementary School, 300 N. Eighth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 3, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
North Prosser Market, 130702 W. Johnson, Prosser, Oct. 5, first follow-up to Aug. 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Out and About, 327 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 5, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Raspados Delicias (Mobile), 2019 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 3, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland, Oct. 6, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Riverside Restaurant & Lounge, 50 Comstock St., Richland, Oct. 3, routine (20 red, 5 blue)
Ruby Thai Kitchen (mall), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 4, third follow-up to July 18 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
7-Eleven, 2411 George Washington Way, Richland, Oct. 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Two Chicks Baking Co., 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, Oct. 3, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Wild Horses Espresso, 361 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
