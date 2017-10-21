Two teen girls hurt in early morning wreck near Connell

Two teenage girls were hurt early Saturday when the car they were in left the road and rolled about two miles outside Connell.
Leslie A. Llamas, 16, of Royal City, and Maira Castro-Preciado, 18, of Moses Lake, were taken to Othello Community Hospital, where they were treated and later released.
They were passengers in a 2012 Suzuki sedan headed west on Highway 260 at Moon Road at about 4 a.m., the Washington State Patrol reported.
Oscar Landeros-Ramirez, 20, of Royal City, the Suzuki’s driver, fell asleep and the car left the road and rolled, troopers said.
He wasn’t hurt. Troopers are recommending a second-degree negligent driving charge.
