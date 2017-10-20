Will the real Slim Shady please report to Kennewick police?
OK, he’s not the real Slim Shady. But Kennewick police said Friday they are looking for a man who has an eerie resemblence to rapper Eminem.
Officials posted a photo to Facebook and said they’d like to talk to the person pictured regarding a “suspicious circumstance” that happened Oct. 17.
People on Facebook jumped on the resemblance of the white man wearing a pale beanie and equally pale clothing.
“Hey, my name is — what?” said Melissa Anne Sivonen.
Other commenters said they saw the man around town, but no one had a name.
Anyone who knows that name — the man, not Eminem — is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
