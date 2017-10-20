The man on the left is someone Kennewick police want to talk to. The man on the right is Eminem. Note the differences — and the lack thereof.
Will the real Slim Shady please report to Kennewick police?

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 20, 2017 6:03 PM

OK, he’s not the real Slim Shady. But Kennewick police said Friday they are looking for a man who has an eerie resemblence to rapper Eminem.

Officials posted a photo to Facebook and said they’d like to talk to the person pictured regarding a “suspicious circumstance” that happened Oct. 17.

People on Facebook jumped on the resemblance of the white man wearing a pale beanie and equally pale clothing.

“Hey, my name is — what?” said Melissa Anne Sivonen.

Other commenters said they saw the man around town, but no one had a name.

Anyone who knows that name — the man, not Eminem — is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

