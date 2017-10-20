Southridge senior Kolby Salter, left, and Richland junior Ashleigh Hurst, middle, pay attention Friday as CBC student Seth Gorham explains the use of a vertical milling machine during the second annual Careers in Manufacturing workshop at the Pasco campus. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video
Local

Tri-City students talk shop at manufacturing jobs event at CBC in Pasco

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

October 20, 2017 5:55 PM

Southridge senior Kolby Salter and Richland junior Ashleigh Hurst pay attention Friday as CBC student Seth Gorham explains the use of a vertical milling machine during the second annual Careers in Manufacturing workshop at the Pasco campus.

About 40 students from 10 high schools participated in the event sponsored by local manufacturing companies and the college.

The participants also will get a chance in early November to visit some of the manufacturing work sites.

