Members of Pasco City Council, Basin Bloomers Garden Club and other city employees shovel dirt into a hole where a 15-foot Giant Sequoia was placed at Volunteer Park in Pasco on Friday. The garden club donated $300 to buy the tree. The tree can grow up to 120 feet and it will be the official tree that will be decorated during the holidays in Pasco. Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald