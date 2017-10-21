Local

Fostering dialogue workshop set for Oct. 28 in Pasco

October 21, 2017 2:38 PM

A Faith Action Network workshop will explore how to create space for people to have conversations where everyone feels listened to, respected and open to new ideas.

Bridging Our Differences: Fostering Dialogue on Economic Inequality will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at First Lutheran Church, 530 W. Bonneville St., Pasco.

Attendees will learn about and practice how to more effectively reach out and discuss issues with people who have different perspectives. For more information and to RSVP for lunch, visit fanwa.org/economicjustice.

