Minerals in daily life topic for chemical society

October 21, 2017 2:36 PM

How minerals affect our daily lives will be covered in a webinar open to the public at Columbia Basin College.

Young-Shin Jun, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, and Brent Constantz, of Blue Planet, Ltd., will be featured in the webinar sponsored by the Richland Section of the American Chemical Society.

It will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 in room S-145 of the S Building, or the Lee R. Thorton Center, also known as the math/science building, on the college’s Pasco campus. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

