16-year-old driver blamed for Highway 395 rollover

By Cameron Probert

October 20, 2017 11:38 AM

Two teenage passengers were hurt Thursday night when their teen driver lost control south of the blue bridge.

The 16-year-old Pasco driver was headed north about 9:30 p.m. from Highway 240 onto Highway 395 toward Pasco. He lost control of the 2007 Nissan Altima and rolled the car, said the Washington State Patrol.

The two 16-year-old Pasco boys who were passengers were injured and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. All were wearing their seat belts, said WSP.

The state patrol cited the driver, whose name was not released, for second-degree negligent driving.

