Traveling this weekend? Be ready for winter weather in Cascades, Blues

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 20, 2017 10:47 AM

Travelers and hunters will need to be prepared for winter conditions in the Cascade and Blue mountains this weekend.

Snow is in the forecast.

At Snoqualmie Pass a mix of rain and snow is forecast for Friday night and Saturday morning, turning into heavy rain Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Traction tires were advised on Stevens Pass Friday. White Pass could get snow all weekend, with 2 to 4 inches possible Saturday and another 2 to 3 inches possible that night, according to the weather service.

A warm front is expected to bring snow to the Blue Mountains east and southeast of the Tri-Cities at elevations above 4,000 feet, with snow turning to rain Saturday night. The forecast is for 4 to 8 inches in the northern Blue Mountains.

