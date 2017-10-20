Local

Prosser home targeted in drive-by shooting, say police

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 20, 2017 9:49 AM

PROSSER

Prosser police are investigating a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Ellen Street.

Several people were home at the time the house was hit with several bullets, but no one was hit. Police believe the home was specifically targeted.

Police were called to the house on the 800 block about 4:30 a.m. They found several bullet holes outside and inside the home, and shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen a supicious vehicle in the area is asked to contact Prosser police at crimetips@prosser.wa.us or 509-786-2112. The case number is 17-02831.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out

    Tri-City Adventist School in Pasco prepares for an earthquake by taking part in the Great Washington Shake Out.

Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out

Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out 0:40

Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out
See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon 0:23

See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon
Watch Vets get free flu shots from VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic 0:35

Watch Vets get free flu shots from VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

View More Video