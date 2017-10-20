Prosser home targeted in drive-by shooting, say police

Prosser police are investigating a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Ellen Street.
Several people were home at the time the house was hit with several bullets, but no one was hit. Police believe the home was specifically targeted.
Police were called to the house on the 800 block about 4:30 a.m. They found several bullet holes outside and inside the home, and shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen a supicious vehicle in the area is asked to contact Prosser police at crimetips@prosser.wa.us or 509-786-2112. The case number is 17-02831.
