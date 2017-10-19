Bahá’ís of the Tri-Cities celebrates 200th anniversary of founder Oct. 20-22

Bahá’ís of the Tri-Cities will be marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh with The Light of Unity Festival from Oct. 20-22.
Bahá’u’lláh was the founder of the Bahá’í Faith, which teaches equality between all people, and was created in the 19th century in present-day Iran.
Activities for The Light of Unity Festival include “The Great Announcement,” a gathering, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1310 South 38th Ave., West Richland, in honor of the Birth of the Báb, a central figure in the Bahá’í Faith.
For more information, call 509-713-0633 or 509-967-0147.
There will also be a continental breakfast and readings in honor of the Birth of the Báb at 9 a.m. at the Franklin PUD, 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco.
The hour long film The Light of Unity will be shown in honor of Bahá’u’lláh at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Benton PUD Auditorium, 10th and Ely in Kennewick.
For more information, call 509-491-1156.
