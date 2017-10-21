Local

Book Groups

October 21, 2017 1:17 PM

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪  Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.

(7 p.m. third Wednesday of the month)

Nov. 15: The Nest by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney.

▪  Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, conference room. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

(1 p.m. third Wednesday of month)

Nov. 15: Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.

(6:30 p.m. third Monday of month)

Nov. 20: Last Bus to Wisdom by Ivan Doig

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

(1 p.m. third Thursday of the month)

Nov. 16: Gilead by Marilynne Robinson

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

(7 p.m. last Thursday of the month)

October 26: Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff

November 30: The Catcher In The Rye by J.D. Salinge

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. program room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.

(10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month)

Oct. 26: A gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Nov. 16: Defending Jacob by William Landay

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.

(1 p.m. first Thursday of the month)

Nov. 2: Mrs. Lincoln’s Dress Maker by Jennifer Chiaverni

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

(7 p.m. first Friday of the month)

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

(6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month)

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com

