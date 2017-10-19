Man killed by train in Finley identified

A Pasco man was identified as the person hit by a train near Hover Park in Finley.
Andres Ramos Madrid, 22, was killed by the train around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, said investigators. It’s unclear why he was standing or sitting on the tracks east of Kennewick.
Benton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Erik Magnuson said the investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.
Madrid was born in Acapulco de Juarez, Mexico, and lived in Shoreline in Western Washington and had worked as a cook in Pasco.
BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said Madrid’s death was the 23rd to happen along BNSF tracks in Washington in the past year.
More than 35 trains operate each day on the line, which stretches from Spokane to the east and Vancouver and Portland to the west.
Comments