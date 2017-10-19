Kennewick once again took a big spot on SmartAsset’s list of top 10 places to go trick-or-treating in the U.S.
See which of the Tri-Cities is nationally rated for Halloween treating

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 19, 2017 06:26 PM

There’s only one city in the Mid-Columbia that is nationally rated as a great place to go trick-or-treating.

SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company in New York City, names Kennewick as the third-best place for trick-or-treaters to find success.

It’s the fourth annual study by the company — and the third consecutive year Kennewick has cracked the top five.

Kennewick does so well each year for many of the same reasons Nampa, Idaho, wins each time — good weather and lots of kids.

Halloween in the Tri-Cities has a historically small chance of raining out, SmartAsset says. The National Weather Service backs that up, with data stating the average precipitation for the month of October is practically zero.

SmartAsset also says that more than a quarter of our residents are 15 years old or younger, based on U.S. Census data.

The company took off marks because it says Kennewick’s housing density is on the thin side. That means that trick-or-treaters will have to cover more ground to get all the sugar they want.

Kennewick — and the Tri-Cities at large — makes up for that by holding several Halloween weekend events that are candy rich.

