Gesa Credit Union, 2nd Harvest host mobile food banks Angie Brotherton, Gesa Credit Union community relations manager, explains how employee volunteers from the credit union partnered with 2nd Harvest to hold six mobile food banks across eastern Washington and distribute an estimated 30,000 pounds of food. Angie Brotherton, Gesa Credit Union community relations manager, explains how employee volunteers from the credit union partnered with 2nd Harvest to hold six mobile food banks across eastern Washington and distribute an estimated 30,000 pounds of food. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

