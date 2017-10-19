The Tri-Cities go pink to raise awareness about breast cancer this month. Warrior Sisterhood holds its annual Pink the Parkway awareness event and fund raiser Saturday in Richland.
Local

3 Tri-City pink events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

October 19, 2017 6:02 PM

Tri-City businesses are dousing themselves in pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Here’s a look at how some organizations are marking the October observation.

Pink that Parkway

The Warrior Sisterhood, a Tri-City group dedicated to empowering local women facing down cancer, holds Pink the Parkway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Richland’s Parkway, between George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.

Pink the Parkway is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year and includes shopping, dining, drink and discounts from businesses at The Parkway.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for kids. There will be music, cancer survivor fashion shows, vendors, dancing and cheer demonstrations as well as a silent auction, raffle and after-party at Gaslight.

Pink your coffee

All Tri-City Dutch Bros. Coffee locations will donate $1 for every drink sold on Oct. 31 to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

Most locations are open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Grants Pass, Ore.-based Dutch Bros operates coffee outlets in Kennewick, Pasco and Richland.

Think pink for safety

Richland’s Intermech Inc. issued pink hard hats to about 80 construction personnel at its job sites in Washington and Idaho to raise the visibility of breast cancer awareness. The effort is part of its parent company’s annual “Protect Yourself, Get Screeneed Today” campaign.

  Comments  

