Fireworks sparked Columbia Gorge fire. Now, 15-year-old is charged

The prosecutor for Hood River County, Ore., is charging a 15-year-old boy with starting the Eagle Creek Fire that ravaged the Columbia River Gorge this summer.
District Attorney John Sewell’s office said in a news release that the teen, who was not named, will face charges of reckless burning, depositing burning materials on forest lands, unlawful possession of fireworks, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering people.
Previous reports described the boy as a 15-year-old from Vancouver, Wash., who was playing with fireworks.
The charges were filed with Hood River County Juvenile Court.
The Eagle Creek Fire started Sept. 2 near Cascade Locks, Ore. The fire has burned 48,831 acres and was 50 percent contained as of Oct. 13, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire intermittently closed Interstate 84 for weeks.
“Although extensive damage caused by the wildfire occurred in both Hood River and Multnomah counties, Oregon’s juvenile code dictates that legal proceedings be commenced in the county where the illegal act originally occurred, which is Hood River County,” said the release.
