Generator fumes likely killed Pasco man living with no electricity

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said generator fumes likely killed a man in his Pasco home Wednesday.
Pasco police found John Hunt, 51, about 10 a.m. and discovered a generator running in the basement of his West Park Street home.
“He didn’t have power in his house,” said Chief Deputy Coroner Candice Hermanson.
Pasco Sgt. Scott Warren said detectives initially treated it as a suspicious death but now it is considered an accident.
Hermanson said they must wait for lab test results to confirm how he died.
