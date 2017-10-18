Leo Ibarra, 6, ponders his choices while answering questions from his speech therapist Claire Naulty using his new special tablet at the Trios Care Center at Southridge in Kennewick. The Pasco boy received the adaptive communication device from the Trios Foundation. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video
Local

New iPad is picture perfect for autistic Pasco boy

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 18, 2017 7:29 PM

Leo Ibarra sometimes struggles to communicate verbally.

The 6-year-old Pasco boy, who has autism, has made significant gains. But he’s a visual learner, better with pictures and images.

And a new iPad with a special program is expected to go a long way toward helping him continue his progress.

“Thank you to the (Trios) Foundation for giving him this opportunity,” said his mother, Cristina. “It helps me help him.”

Leo received the tablet Wednesday during a brief ceremony at the Trios Care Center at Southridge. The first-grader goes to the center every week to work with speech language pathologist Claire Naulty.

The sessions have helped a great deal, his mother said. And the new iPad and program — called Proloquo2Go — should help even more.

The communications program uses pictures to aid users in expressing themselves and learning.

For Leo, that’s a perfect fit. He has a limited vocabulary, but he’s technologically savvy and is good with visuals, Naulty said.

For example, “we’ve been working for a really long time on being able to label the names of the colors. We’ve been working on it for years. It’s not there,” Naulty said. “But if you say, ‘Which color do you want?’ he can pull up the colors on the tablet and go, ‘I want green.’ That language memory is really tough (for him), but his visual memory — he’s got it. He can find exactly what he wants and let you know.”

The tablet was paid for with money from the Trios Foundation’s Gartner Child Assistance Fund.

The late Paul Gartner bequeathed more than $200,000 to help kids who may otherwise go without treatment or therapy for non-terminal conditions because of financial constraints.

Leo’s tablet was the first award made from the fund.

Ken Daniel, foundation director, said officials plan to raise money to add to the fund so it can continue helping kids like Leo. To donate, go to trios-foundation.networkforgood.com or call the foundation at 509-221-5638.

During the ceremony, Leo — wearing a sharp collared shirt, crisp white tennis shoes and an adorable smile — seemed enthralled with the tablet.

He easily found the buttons he was looking for and made the tablet talk.

At one point, he sent a message to the Trios officials on hand, making the iPad say, “Thank you.”

Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald

