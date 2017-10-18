This screen capture shows the precise spot where the quake hit near Umatilla, Oregon. There were no immediate reports of damage.
Small ‘earthquake’ hits Umatilla. Tri-City earthquake drills are Thursday

By Jake Dorsey

October 18, 2017 6:30 PM

A magnitude-1.9 “earthquake” struck close to Umatilla on Thursday afternoon.

But it wasn’t a quake — it was an explosion, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The shaking came one day before the Great Washington ShakeOut — a push by the state and federal governments to prepare people to respond to earthquakes.

Thursday’s drills start at 10:19 a.m. and includes mostly students reviewing emergency kits and practicing taking cover.

Franklin County expects about 23,000 drill participants; Benton County predicts about 6,000.

Oregon has its own “shake out” drills Thursday. Umatilla County expects 11,668 participants.

