Small ‘earthquake’ hits Umatilla. Tri-City earthquake drills are Thursday

A magnitude-1.9 “earthquake” struck close to Umatilla on Thursday afternoon.
But it wasn’t a quake — it was an explosion, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The shaking came one day before the Great Washington ShakeOut — a push by the state and federal governments to prepare people to respond to earthquakes.
Thursday’s drills start at 10:19 a.m. and includes mostly students reviewing emergency kits and practicing taking cover.
Franklin County expects about 23,000 drill participants; Benton County predicts about 6,000.
Oregon has its own “shake out” drills Thursday. Umatilla County expects 11,668 participants.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
Comments