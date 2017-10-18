2nd Harvest to distribute food Thursday in Richland

2nd Harvest’s mobile food bank will distribute food in Richland in partnership with Gesa Credit Union.
Gesa is sponsoring the food pantry’s Food Market throughout its service area. In the Tri-Cities, the Mobile Market will distribute food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Gesa branch at 825 Goethals Drive.
No appoints or documentation of need are required, though participants are asked to bring a box or bag to carry their food.
“Food insecurity is a problem facing many in our communities and we are happy to lend our (branches) as a convenient site for those in need,” said Don Miller, Gesa’s president and CEO. The outreach is being held in observation of International Credit Union Day.
The Mobile Markets will be at the same time Thursday at Gesa’s branches in Walla Walla, Yakima, Wenatchee, Spokane and Connell.
Future markets are planned for Friday in Connell and Oct. 25 in Kennewick. Visit 2-harvest.org/calendar/ for details.
