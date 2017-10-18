Here’s why Snoqualmie Pass was so slow Wednesday — a California driver

If you were headed east Wednesday on Interstate 90, you ran into one very big slowdown.
Semi trucks were to blame, which might not sound abnormal.
But one lost control of its trailer close to Snoqualmie Pass, eventually damaging two other semis driven by two Kennewick men.
Debris from the first truck left all three damaged and stranded in the roadway, partially blocking the interstate for almost five hours.
The Washington State Patrol said Gurmail Singh, 56, of Live Oak, Calif., was driving east in his 2014 Volvo semi at 11:26 a.m. when he began to lose control and hit a barrier.
The two other big rigs, driven by Israel Perez, 38, and Jose Sanchez Jr., 36, also hit the barrier, said WSP.
Singh, who had minor injuries, was cited with improper towing.
