The 2017 Tour de Arts is Oct. 20-21. The art studio and venue tour allows participants to see where and how artists work, interact with them and get a look at new pieces. Photographer John Clements is one of the featured artists.
Local

From hayrides to hikes: 6 things to do this weekend

October 18, 2017 12:56 PM

Tom Petty Tribute

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20

HAPO Community Stage, 815 George Washington Way, Richland

A free event with live music, food, and beer garden.

509 Tour De Arts

Oct. 20-21 across Mid-Columbia

A self-guided tour highlights Eastern Washington artists and their work. Go to 509tourdearts.com for a map and more info. Tours can be visited in any order.

Wings and Wheels

7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 21

Richland Airport, 1903 Terminal Drive, Richland

A collection of experimental, antique and vintage military airplanes along with hot rods, vintage cars and military vehicles will be on display. Free Admission.

Pink Path - Hike For A Cause!

9 a.m.-Noon Oct. 21

The Candy Mountain Trail, Richland

A fun hike benefiting the American Cancer Society. A free Pink Path T-shirt is included with registration. Register online at bit.ly/pink-path or day of event. $15 adults/$5 children under 12.

Costume Hayride

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 21

Douglas Fruit Parking Lot, 110 Taylor Flats Rd., Pasco

A hayride with music, apple cider, and hot chocolate. Costumes encouraged. Pumpkins available for purchase. Pre-registration required at: www.pascoparksandrec.com. Resident Fee: $3; Non Resident Fee: $4.

Tri-City Americans

7:05 p.m. Oct. 21

Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

The Tri-City Americans take on the Kamloops Blazers on Alzheimer’s Awareness Night. Tickets: $21 adults 20+, $19 seniors 62+, $12 teen 10-19 yr, $10 youth 3-9 yr.

