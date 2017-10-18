From hayrides to hikes: 6 things to do this weekend

Tom Petty Tribute
5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20
HAPO Community Stage, 815 George Washington Way, Richland
A free event with live music, food, and beer garden.
509 Tour De Arts
Oct. 20-21 across Mid-Columbia
A self-guided tour highlights Eastern Washington artists and their work. Go to 509tourdearts.com for a map and more info. Tours can be visited in any order.
Wings and Wheels
7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 21
Richland Airport, 1903 Terminal Drive, Richland
A collection of experimental, antique and vintage military airplanes along with hot rods, vintage cars and military vehicles will be on display. Free Admission.
Pink Path - Hike For A Cause!
9 a.m.-Noon Oct. 21
The Candy Mountain Trail, Richland
A fun hike benefiting the American Cancer Society. A free Pink Path T-shirt is included with registration. Register online at bit.ly/pink-path or day of event. $15 adults/$5 children under 12.
Costume Hayride
10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 21
Douglas Fruit Parking Lot, 110 Taylor Flats Rd., Pasco
A hayride with music, apple cider, and hot chocolate. Costumes encouraged. Pumpkins available for purchase. Pre-registration required at: www.pascoparksandrec.com. Resident Fee: $3; Non Resident Fee: $4.
Tri-City Americans
7:05 p.m. Oct. 21
Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
The Tri-City Americans take on the Kamloops Blazers on Alzheimer’s Awareness Night. Tickets: $21 adults 20+, $19 seniors 62+, $12 teen 10-19 yr, $10 youth 3-9 yr.
