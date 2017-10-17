Rain is in the Tri-City forecast with gusty breezes that may make umbrellas impractical.
Rain coming, but don’t open umbrellas yet

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 17, 2017 7:24 PM

A cold breeze will continue to blow through the Tri-Cities at least until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

With it will come rain, which should help keep the dust down.

The weather service predicts a southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph Wednesday morning, gusting as high as 24 mph.

Thursday wind speeds should drop to 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

The chance of rain Wednesday is 40 percent, increasing to 80 percent on Thursday. Rain is likely again on Saturday in the Tri-Cities.

The high Wednesday should be about 67, dropping to the low 60s at the end of the week. The cloud cover should keep lows well above freezing and in the 40s.

