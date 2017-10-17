Pasco to talk lower levees, wider trails during Wednesday meeting

Pasco officials will show off a project to lower a levee along the Columbia River on Wednesday night.
The project lets the Sacagawea Heritage Trail be widened up to 12 feet, and allows for additional development of city parks and recreational activities.
City officials state the 1.25-mile stretch of levee between Road 54 and Road 72 would be lowered by as much as six feet.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chiawana High School’s library, 8125 W. Argent Road.
Levee 12-2 is the final of a series of projects to lower the barriers surrounding the river.
