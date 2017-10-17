Kit-Kat didn’t catch the kitty, so Pasco officer uses personal touch

A sharp-eyed Pasco police officer “pawsed” her nighttime patrol Monday to help a woman with her trapped pet.
Officer Ana Ramos saw a woman laying on the sidewalk around Road 84 and Snoqualmie Drive in at the northern edge of west Pasco.
According to the Facebook post, the woman told Ramos that her tabby cat Gilmore was stuck inside a neighbor’s fenced garden and couldn’t get out.
Ramos — who Pasco officials called “more of a dog person” — tried to lure Gilmore out by crinkling a Kit-Kat candy bar wrapper.
Gilmore wasn’t convinced the wrapper equated treats and stuck to eating insects in the garden. By then, it already was past midnight Tuesday.
Ramos fell back on a simpler method to save the cat: Go get it.
She knocked on the neighbor’s door and asked if she could go into the garden to get Gilmore. The neighbors said yes.
Ramos soon returned the tabby cat to her owner. He was unharmed.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
Comments